MML Investors Services LLC Sells 14,043 Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

MML Investors Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) by 42.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,043 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $2,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $227,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,261,000. Nvwm LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 6,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 174.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,367,000 after purchasing an additional 23,416 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 100 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:OEF opened at $138.11 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $135.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.96. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $101.87 and a 1 year high of $152.58.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

Read More: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.