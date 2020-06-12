MML Investors Services LLC Sells 106,777 Shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

MML Investors Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 39.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 167,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 106,777 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $2,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $215,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 134,308 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,753,000 after acquiring an additional 18,570 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 55,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $930,000 after acquiring an additional 14,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 59.8% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 9,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 3,681 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLV opened at $16.45 on Friday. iShares Silver Trust has a 12 month low of $10.86 and a 12 month high of $18.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.54.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

