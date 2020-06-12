MML Investors Services LLC Raises Stock Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,744 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $1,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 198.5% in the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 254.2% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Get McKesson alerts:

In other news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 5,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $878,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,397 shares in the company, valued at $1,823,520. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 4,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.77, for a total value of $506,940.51. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,028,136.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,126 shares of company stock valued at $2,449,874. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim raised their target price on McKesson from $147.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Wolfe Research upgraded McKesson from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $184.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. TheStreet upgraded McKesson from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on McKesson from $186.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on McKesson in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. McKesson presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.13.

MCK stock opened at $150.96 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $145.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $27.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.85. McKesson Co. has a 52-week low of $112.60 and a 52-week high of $172.18.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.10 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $58.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.60 billion. McKesson had a return on equity of 41.07% and a net margin of 0.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 14.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.97%.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

Read More: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.