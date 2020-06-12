MML Investors Services LLC Raises Stake in ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW)

MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 68.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,339 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,578 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veracity Capital LLC grew its position in ServiceNow by 3.8% during the first quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 770 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 5.5% during the first quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 708 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 7.0% during the first quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 594 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 4.1% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,006 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 4.9% during the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 854 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE NOW opened at $386.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $363.63 and its 200 day moving average is $315.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. ServiceNow Inc has a 12 month low of $213.99 and a 12 month high of $405.53. The stock has a market cap of $73.77 billion, a PE ratio of 113.11, a P/E/G ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 1.35.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.10. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 18.19%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that ServiceNow Inc will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,562 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.13, for a total value of $600,011.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,144,214.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Fay Sien Goon sold 1,805 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.09, for a total value of $689,672.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $262,113.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 319,600 shares of company stock worth $108,795,151. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NOW shares. Cowen increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $345.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $408.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Citigroup raised their price target on ServiceNow from $365.00 to $388.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. TheStreet lowered ServiceNow from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on ServiceNow from $380.00 to $376.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. ServiceNow currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $365.07.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

