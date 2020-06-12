MML Investors Services LLC Purchases 9,181 Shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 55.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,719 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,181 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Gs Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 253.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 813 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. 88.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ALXN. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. UBS Group reiterated a “reduce” rating on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 target price on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Cfra cut their target price on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $165.00 to $159.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.35.

In other Alexion Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker bought 265,298 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $78.76 per share, with a total value of $20,894,870.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 4.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ ALXN opened at $111.42 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.95. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.67 and a 52-week high of $134.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a current ratio of 4.35. The stock has a market cap of $25.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.43.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.51. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 21.96% and a net margin of 44.83%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.39 EPS. Alexion Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 9.94 EPS for the current year.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), and generalized myasthenia gravis.

