MML Investors Services LLC Purchases 438 Shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,472 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $1,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BDX. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Becton Dickinson and in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and in the first quarter worth $27,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and in the first quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BDX opened at $234.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.78, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $251.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $254.60. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 52-week low of $197.75 and a 52-week high of $286.72.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.23. Becton Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 6.10%. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 8th. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.05%.

In other news, EVP Patrick Kaltenbach sold 1,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.20, for a total value of $255,116.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,079,155.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Cfra dropped their price objective on Becton Dickinson and from $285.00 to $278.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $262.00 price objective (up from $245.00) on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Becton Dickinson and from $283.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Becton Dickinson and from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $274.00.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

