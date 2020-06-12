MML Investors Services LLC Purchases 3,693 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT)

MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT) by 19.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,693 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $9,938,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $613,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $5,747,000. Alerus Financial NA bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $10,818,000. Finally, NYL Investors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. NYL Investors LLC now owns 369,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,909,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the period.

Shares of VCLT opened at $103.79 on Friday. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $78.18 and a one year high of $109.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $102.07 and a 200 day moving average of $101.60.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.308 per share. This represents a $3.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.30.

About Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

