MML Investors Services LLC Purchases 1,891 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 12.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,891 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $2,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DHR. Abbrea Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 4,190 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 329 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 3,358 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 6,540 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,785 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

Shares of DHR stock opened at $164.90 on Friday. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $119.60 and a 12-month high of $174.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $163.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.91.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The conglomerate reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.05. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 16.85%. The firm had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.29%.

In other news, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales bought 1,226 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $163.00 per share, with a total value of $199,838.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 2,236,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,542,002. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 37,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.09, for a total value of $6,084,785.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,723 shares in the company, valued at $3,236,347.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 85,318 shares of company stock worth $13,941,119 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

DHR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Danaher from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Danaher from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Danaher from $187.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price target on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Danaher from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.69.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

Recommended Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.