MML Investors Services LLC Purchases 16,438 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 59.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 44,197 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,438 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $2,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 23.4% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 19,509 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $886,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 8.4% in the first quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,943 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after buying an additional 1,786 shares during the period. Skba Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 3,660.6% in the first quarter. Skba Capital Management LLC now owns 204,950 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,297,000 after buying an additional 199,500 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 2.7% in the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 54,307 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,463,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares during the period. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 209.8% in the first quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 36,007 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,651,000 after buying an additional 24,384 shares during the period. 75.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on VLO. Cfra downgraded Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Piper Sandler raised Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Argus decreased their price objective on Valero Energy from $110.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Valero Energy from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Valero Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.50.

Shares of VLO opened at $63.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.15 billion, a PE ratio of 61.29 and a beta of 1.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.63 and its 200 day moving average is $72.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Valero Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $31.00 and a 12-month high of $101.99.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.49. The business had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.22 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 0.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.17%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 13th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.77%.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

