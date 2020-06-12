MML Investors Services LLC Purchases 12,703 Shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG)

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG) by 231.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,202 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,703 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC owned approximately 0.21% of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF worth $1,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IYG. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the first quarter worth $187,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 327,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,653,000 after purchasing an additional 47,699 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 77.6% in the fourth quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC now owns 105,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,006,000 after purchasing an additional 46,068 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Investment Consultants Holding Company LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the first quarter worth $2,499,000. Finally, Arkansas Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the first quarter worth $1,925,000.

IYG opened at $118.95 on Friday. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a 12-month low of $86.42 and a 12-month high of $156.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.92.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

