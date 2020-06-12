MML Investors Services LLC Makes New $2.26 Million Investment in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK)

MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 20,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,262,000. MML Investors Services LLC owned approximately 0.53% of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantitative Advantage LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,081,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF by 140.6% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 24,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,657,000 after purchasing an additional 14,350 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF by 52.5% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 40,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,392,000 after purchasing an additional 13,932 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF by 118.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,319,000 after purchasing an additional 11,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF by 299.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 11,443 shares in the last quarter.

iShares US Consumer Goods ETF stock opened at $124.47 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.49. iShares US Consumer Goods ETF has a fifty-two week low of $92.00 and a fifty-two week high of $140.28.

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

