MML Investors Services LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

MML Investors Services LLC trimmed its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) by 9.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,171 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Proequities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 389.6% in the first quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 11,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 9,307 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 169,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,844,000 after buying an additional 2,546 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 52.5% in the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after buying an additional 10,918 shares in the last quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC now owns 20,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after buying an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WT Wealth Management increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 5,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF alerts:

SLYG stock opened at $57.97 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.54 and its 200 day moving average is $57.31. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $38.47 and a 1-year high of $66.92.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.