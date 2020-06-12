MML Investors Services LLC Lowers Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW)

MML Investors Services LLC trimmed its position in T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 35.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,378 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 10,122 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $1,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 1st quarter worth $1,099,000. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,776 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,281 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 13.8% in the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 140,199 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $13,691,000 after buying an additional 16,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 221.2% in the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 100,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,785,000 after buying an additional 69,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Bank of America cut their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $118.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. BidaskClub raised T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. T. Rowe Price Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.67.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, Director Mary K. Bush sold 1,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.34, for a total value of $213,494.34. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,840,249.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP W. Sharps Robert sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total value of $411,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 476,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,950,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,851 shares of company stock worth $1,047,719. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $121.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.15. T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a 52 week low of $82.51 and a 52 week high of $139.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $115.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.81. The company has a quick ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.08. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 29.22% and a net margin of 33.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group Inc will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is currently 44.61%.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

