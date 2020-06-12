MML Investors Services LLC Increases Stock Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 15.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,590 shares of the computer maker’s stock after buying an additional 15,637 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $2,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of HP by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 101,085,158 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $1,754,838,000 after buying an additional 1,181,797 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of HP by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,677,008 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $444,674,000 after buying an additional 716,115 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of HP by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,852,872 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $327,286,000 after buying an additional 116,446 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of HP by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,474,119 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $379,643,000 after buying an additional 751,296 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of HP by 107.5% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 17,289,519 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $300,146,000 after buying an additional 8,956,663 shares during the period. 79.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Robert R. Bennett bought 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.47 per share, for a total transaction of $279,990.00. Also, Director Robert R. Bennett acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.95 per share, for a total transaction of $747,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 110,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,647,729.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 80,500 shares of company stock worth $1,249,835. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of HP from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of HP from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Argus raised shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of HP from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Cfra decreased their price target on shares of HP from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

NYSE:HPQ opened at $16.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.70. The stock has a market cap of $22.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.71, a PEG ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 0.99. HP Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.54 and a 1-year high of $23.93.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The computer maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $12.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.78 billion. HP had a net margin of 5.27% and a negative return on equity of 295.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. On average, analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be paid a $0.1762 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.25%.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

