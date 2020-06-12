MML Investors Services LLC Increases Stock Position in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP)

MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 30,417 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,359 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $2,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 30,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,875,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 6.2% in the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 39,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,710,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

In other American Electric Power news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 16,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.90, for a total transaction of $1,352,906.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 134,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,035,451.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark C. Mccullough sold 2,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.19, for a total transaction of $182,190.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $854,930.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AEP stock opened at $81.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. American Electric Power Company Inc has a fifty-two week low of $65.14 and a fifty-two week high of $104.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.82. The stock has a market cap of $40.52 billion, a PE ratio of 21.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.39.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.07). American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 12.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company Inc will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 66.04%.

AEP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Bank of America downgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.61.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

