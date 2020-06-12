MML Investors Services LLC Increases Stake in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX)

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,535 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Blackstone Group were worth $2,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BX. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 56.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Blackstone Group from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. TheStreet cut Blackstone Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Blackstone Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Blackstone Group from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Blackstone Group from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.35.

Blackstone Group stock opened at $56.85 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.46 and a 200 day moving average of $53.93. Blackstone Group LP has a one year low of $33.00 and a one year high of $64.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $36.84 billion, a PE ratio of 75.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 1.45.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.04). Blackstone Group had a net margin of 27.93% and a return on equity of 14.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Blackstone Group LP will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider John G. Finley sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total value of $2,655,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 218,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,613,191.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc acquired 236,157 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.33 per share, with a total value of $4,801,071.81. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 1,003,358 shares of company stock worth $24,244,109. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

