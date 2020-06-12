MML Investors Services LLC Increases Position in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) by 15.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,637 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC owned about 0.07% of Pimco Total Return ETF worth $2,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BOND. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000.

BOND stock opened at $110.89 on Friday. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 12-month low of $100.31 and a 12-month high of $114.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is $109.46 and its 200 day moving average is $108.75.

