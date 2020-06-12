MML Investors Services LLC Has $2.34 Million Stock Position in Amplify Online Retail ETF (NASDAQ:IBUY)

MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Amplify Online Retail ETF (NASDAQ:IBUY) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 56,431 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,648 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC owned 1.01% of Amplify Online Retail ETF worth $2,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in Amplify Online Retail ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $107,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Amplify Online Retail ETF by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 6,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares during the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new position in Amplify Online Retail ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $276,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Amplify Online Retail ETF by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ IBUY opened at $64.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.77. Amplify Online Retail ETF has a twelve month low of $33.11 and a twelve month high of $69.43.

