MML Investors Services LLC Has $2.30 Million Stock Position in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE)

MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 16.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,975 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $2,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ICE. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $116.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $104.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $106.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $101.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.07.

In other news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 3,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.26, for a total transaction of $364,218.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director William Jefferson Hague sold 733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.32, for a total transaction of $70,602.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE ICE opened at $93.24 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.49. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a 52-week low of $63.51 and a 52-week high of $101.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $50.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.56.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 29.65%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

Featured Story: Stocks at 52 Week High

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.