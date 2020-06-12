MML Investors Services LLC Has $2.18 Million Stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) by 18.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,047 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,356 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $2,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000.

Get iShares Convertible Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS:ICVT opened at $66.39 on Friday. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.43 and a 1 year high of $58.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $63.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.87.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Convertible Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Convertible Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.