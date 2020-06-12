MML Investors Services LLC Has $2.16 Million Stake in WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC)

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) by 74.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,807 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in WP Carey were worth $2,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of WP Carey by 75.6% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WP Carey during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of WP Carey during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of WP Carey during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of WP Carey during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered WP Carey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. Citigroup dropped their price target on WP Carey from $83.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on WP Carey from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.33.

WP Carey stock opened at $67.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.79. WP Carey Inc has a 12 month low of $38.62 and a 12 month high of $93.62. The company has a market capitalization of $11.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.75.

WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.06. WP Carey had a return on equity of 4.38% and a net margin of 24.64%. The business had revenue of $294.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that WP Carey Inc will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $1.042 dividend. This represents a $4.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.14%. This is a boost from WP Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. WP Carey’s payout ratio is currently 83.20%.

In other WP Carey news, Director Christopher Niehaus purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $64.68 per share, for a total transaction of $97,020.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $516,340.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Alexander acquired 4,000 shares of WP Carey stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $61.84 per share, with a total value of $247,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,167,415.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 19,785 shares of company stock valued at $1,003,248 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $17 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,163 net lease properties covering approximately 131 million square feet. For over four decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office and retail properties subject to long-term leases with built-in rent escalators.

