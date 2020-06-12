MML Investors Services LLC Has $2.11 Million Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

MML Investors Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 59.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,202 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Pinnacle Bank bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Sailer Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHG opened at $99.34 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $67.25 and a 1 year high of $103.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $94.09 and its 200-day moving average is $91.38.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Further Reading: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.