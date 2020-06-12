MML Investors Services LLC Has $1.97 Million Holdings in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET)

MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Metlife were worth $1,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Metlife during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Capital International Sarl bought a new position in Metlife in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Metlife in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new position in Metlife in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bank raised its holdings in Metlife by 318.5% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 1,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Metlife from $60.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Metlife from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Metlife from $59.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Metlife has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.38.

Metlife stock opened at $37.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. Metlife Inc has a 52-week low of $22.85 and a 52-week high of $53.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.19. The firm has a market cap of $35.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.82, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.31.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $15.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.38 billion. Metlife had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Metlife Inc will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is an increase from Metlife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%. Metlife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.11%.

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

