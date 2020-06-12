MML Investors Services LLC Has $1.95 Million Stake in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN)

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 8.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,919 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ETN. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 369.1% in the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ETN. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $76.00 price target on shares of Eaton in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Eaton from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $91.00 in a report on Monday, April 13th. Bank of America lowered shares of Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.12.

In other news, Director Michael J. Critelli sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.71, for a total transaction of $211,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 50,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,283,445.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Michael J. Critelli sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.01, for a total transaction of $405,050.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 50,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,096,351.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,961 shares of company stock valued at $2,661,001. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Eaton stock opened at $88.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.75. Eaton Co. PLC has a 52-week low of $56.42 and a 52-week high of $105.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $82.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.46. The firm has a market cap of $36.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.14.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. Eaton had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Eaton Co. PLC will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. Eaton’s payout ratio is 51.50%.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

