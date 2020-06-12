MML Investors Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN)

MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) by 13.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $2,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Linde during the fourth quarter worth $2,882,740,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Linde by 2.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,172,509 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,586,846,000 after purchasing an additional 195,514 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Linde by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,984,617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,696,526,000 after purchasing an additional 256,343 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its stake in shares of Linde by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 6,597,468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,406,462,000 after purchasing an additional 230,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Linde by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,015,219 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $854,840,000 after purchasing an additional 99,908 shares in the last quarter. 76.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Cfra lowered their target price on shares of Linde from $245.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Linde from $248.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Linde from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of Linde from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Linde from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $214.00.

In other news, Director Franz Fehrenbach purchased 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $158.72 per share, with a total value of $222,208.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,095.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Stephen F. Angel purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $152.47 per share, with a total value of $304,940.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 201,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,791,621.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LIN opened at $199.11 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $192.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $197.12. Linde PLC has a one year low of $146.71 and a one year high of $227.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.98, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.72.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.74 billion. Linde had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 8.06%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Linde PLC will post 7.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.963 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.45%.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

