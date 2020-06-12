MML Investors Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) by 8.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,039 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,810 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $2,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICF. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Shares of ICF opened at $100.41 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $98.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.04. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $88.40 and a twelve month high of $104.37.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

