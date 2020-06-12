MML Investors Services LLC Decreases Holdings in Steris PLC (NYSE:STE)

MML Investors Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) by 23.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,854 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,023 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Steris were worth $1,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in STE. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Steris during the 4th quarter worth about $1,497,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Steris by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,580 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Steris by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,286 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,453,000 after buying an additional 4,635 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Steris by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,647 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Steris by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,587,820 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $546,856,000 after buying an additional 774,516 shares during the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Steris alerts:

STE has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Steris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Steris in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on Steris from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Steris presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.00.

NYSE STE opened at $149.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $153.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.31. Steris PLC has a 12-month low of $105.69 and a 12-month high of $168.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.31 and a beta of 0.79.

Steris (NYSE:STE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.07. Steris had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 13.45%. The company had revenue of $822.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $788.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Steris PLC will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. Steris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.24%.

In related news, Director Mohsen Sohi sold 3,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.12, for a total value of $528,138.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,198,025.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Steris Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operations of a sterile processing department; and equipment used in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

Featured Story: How mutual funds make money

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steris PLC (NYSE:STE).

Receive News & Ratings for Steris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.