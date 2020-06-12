MML Investors Services LLC Decreases Holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Peoples Portfolio ETF (NASDAQ:DWPP)

MML Investors Services LLC decreased its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Peoples Portfolio ETF (NASDAQ:DWPP) by 88.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600,934 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC owned 6.26% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Peoples Portfolio ETF worth $1,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DWPP. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Peoples Portfolio ETF by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 135,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,547,000 after acquiring an additional 33,819 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Peoples Portfolio ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $683,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Peoples Portfolio ETF by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 45,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 19,289 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Peoples Portfolio ETF by 115.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 19,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 10,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Peoples Portfolio ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:DWPP opened at $25.37 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.59. First Trust Dorsey Wright Peoples Portfolio ETF has a 12 month low of $21.28 and a 12 month high of $35.01.

