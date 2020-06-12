MML Investors Services LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA)

MML Investors Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA) by 30.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,161 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC owned 0.29% of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF worth $1,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PPA. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3,073.4% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 163,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,171,000 after buying an additional 158,616 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 545.3% in the 1st quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 77,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,863,000 after buying an additional 65,460 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $2,929,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 159.4% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 89,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,121,000 after buying an additional 55,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Niemann Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $2,852,000.

Shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF stock opened at $56.25 on Friday. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52-week low of $39.60 and a 52-week high of $73.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.98.

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

