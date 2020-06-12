MML Investors Services LLC Cuts Stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

MML Investors Services LLC lowered its position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,655 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,154 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $1,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CNI. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. 55.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CNI opened at $86.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $64.70 billion, a PE ratio of 18.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $83.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.15. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of $65.13 and a 12-month high of $96.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 22.99% and a net margin of 29.76%. Canadian National Railway’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be issued a $0.4097 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 8th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.36%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CNI shares. Wolfe Research raised Canadian National Railway from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Canadian National Railway from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Canadian National Railway from $93.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Scotiabank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 target price on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Canadian National Railway from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Canadian National Railway has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.67.

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

