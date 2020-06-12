MML Investors Services LLC Buys 3,398 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 29.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,015 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,398 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $1,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Diageo by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,307,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,697,000 after buying an additional 84,661 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Diageo by 295.0% in the first quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 970,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,379,000 after buying an additional 724,851 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Diageo by 1.7% in the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 925,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,620,000 after buying an additional 15,402 shares during the period. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C raised its stake in Diageo by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 467,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,405,000 after purchasing an additional 94,794 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Diageo by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 384,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,821,000 after purchasing an additional 18,449 shares during the period. 10.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DEO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Diageo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Societe Generale reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Edward Jones downgraded Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.50.

NYSE:DEO opened at $141.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Diageo plc has a 1 year low of $100.52 and a 1 year high of $176.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $148.68. The company has a market cap of $82.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.01, a PEG ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.59.

Diageo Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

