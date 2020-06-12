MML Investors Services LLC Buys 3,188 Shares of PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL)

MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 98,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,188 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $2,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of PPL in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,423,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of PPL by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,343,294 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $837,558,000 after purchasing an additional 5,767,192 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of PPL by 165.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,258,608 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $188,679,000 after purchasing an additional 3,277,551 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of PPL by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,981,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,077,234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,631,997 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of PPL by 3,562.8% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,571,953 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $92,282,000 after purchasing an additional 2,501,735 shares during the period. 66.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PPL alerts:

NYSE PPL opened at $26.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. PPL Corp has a 12 month low of $18.12 and a 12 month high of $36.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.38 and a 200-day moving average of $30.67.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.05). PPL had a net margin of 23.68% and a return on equity of 14.46%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PPL Corp will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be paid a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 9th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.76%.

PPL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on PPL from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded PPL from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Mizuho raised PPL from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Cfra reduced their price target on PPL from $55.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on PPL in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $36.50 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.91.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 414,000 electric and 328,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 527,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

Recommended Story: What is Forex?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.