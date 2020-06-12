MML Investors Services LLC Buys 14,631 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 227,099 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,631 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $1,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 421.7% during the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 3,433 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775 shares during the period. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Mark E. Thompson sold 11,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.68, for a total transaction of $99,507.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 644,809 shares in the company, valued at $5,596,942.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 46,726 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.10, for a total value of $425,206.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 532,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,849,781.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HBAN opened at $9.94 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.51. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12-month low of $6.82 and a 12-month high of $15.63.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 19.65%. Huntington Bancshares’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.04%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.24%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HBAN shares. Bank of America raised Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. DA Davidson started coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Nomura reissued a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Sunday, April 26th. BidaskClub raised Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Stephens raised Huntington Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $10.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.95.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

