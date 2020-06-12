MML Investors Services LLC Buys 1,240 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 15.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,494 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $2,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 50.0% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 958.3% in the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 127 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 86.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 337 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.10, for a total transaction of $98,100.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,042. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.09, for a total value of $5,167,620.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,399 shares in the company, valued at $6,717,618.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTU stock opened at $285.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $280.03 and a 200 day moving average of $268.94. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $187.68 and a 1 year high of $306.89.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The software maker reported $4.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.60 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 37.99%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Intuit from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Intuit from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Cfra downgraded Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Intuit from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Intuit from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intuit currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $306.00.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

