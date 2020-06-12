MML Investors Services LLC Buys 11,815 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 46.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,815 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $2,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Omnicom Group by 214.8% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 340 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in Omnicom Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 500.0% in the first quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 552 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Omnicom Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Omnicom Group stock opened at $54.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.96, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.74. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.37 and a 12 month high of $85.05.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.05. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 43.58% and a net margin of 8.96%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.90%.

Several research firms have weighed in on OMC. ValuEngine cut Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Omnicom Group from $90.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Citigroup raised Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Omnicom Group from $78.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Cfra decreased their price target on Omnicom Group from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Omnicom Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.88.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

