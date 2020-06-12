MML Investors Services LLC Boosts Stock Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 54.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 43,848 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,373 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $2,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,420 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 905,060 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $52,484,000 after buying an additional 258,972 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 425,650 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $25,982,000 after buying an additional 88,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $25,365,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen upped their target price on Applied Materials from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Applied Materials from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Applied Materials from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Nomura Securities upped their price target on Applied Materials from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Applied Materials from $76.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.06.

AMAT stock opened at $57.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.86 billion, a PE ratio of 17.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.40. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.64 and a 1 year high of $69.44.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 37.13% and a net margin of 18.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 28.95%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

