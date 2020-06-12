MML Investors Services LLC Boosts Stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 47.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,648 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 36,016 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $2,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in General Motors by 8.4% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 51,431 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in General Motors by 12.5% during the first quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 49,877 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 5,549 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in General Motors by 7.9% during the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 458,445 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $9,526,000 after acquiring an additional 33,408 shares during the last quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A increased its stake in General Motors by 270.1% during the first quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 152,620 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,213,000 after acquiring an additional 111,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accident Compensation Corp increased its stake in General Motors by 5.9% during the first quarter. Accident Compensation Corp now owns 107,886 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,242,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Get General Motors alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cfra cut General Motors to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Citigroup cut their target price on General Motors from $68.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

In other General Motors news, EVP Julian G. Blissett purchased 9,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.00 per share, for a total transaction of $241,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $575,380. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Matthew Tsien acquired 22,400 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.97 per share, for a total transaction of $514,528.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,429,514.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

General Motors stock opened at $28.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $41.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.45. General Motors has a 12-month low of $14.32 and a 12-month high of $41.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.32. General Motors had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The firm had revenue of $32.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. General Motors’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that General Motors will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

Recommended Story: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.