MML Investors Services LLC Acquires 2,921 Shares of Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI)

MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) by 163.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,704 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,921 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Mercadolibre were worth $2,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mercadolibre in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Mercadolibre during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Truewealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Mercadolibre by 1,500.0% during the first quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in Mercadolibre by 23.5% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in Mercadolibre by 62.2% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

MELI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America increased their target price on Mercadolibre from $800.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded Mercadolibre from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Mercadolibre from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $630.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Mercadolibre from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Mercadolibre from $800.00 to $1,000.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Mercadolibre presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $774.90.

Shares of MELI stock opened at $874.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -208.15 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $756.23 and a 200 day moving average of $638.54. Mercadolibre Inc has a 1 year low of $422.22 and a 1 year high of $892.94.

Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $652.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $609.27 million. Mercadolibre had a negative return on equity of 5.29% and a negative net margin of 8.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mercadolibre Inc will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

About Mercadolibre

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

