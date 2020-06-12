Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) Stake Reduced by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board decreased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 41.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,886 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 17,240 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $1,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Microchip Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MCHP shares. Vertical Group initiated coverage on Microchip Technology in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.95.

Microchip Technology stock opened at $97.45 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $25.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.61. Microchip Technology Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.15 and a 12-month high of $113.28.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.11. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. Microchip Technology’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Microchip Technology Inc. will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st were paid a $0.3675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 28.38%.

In other Microchip Technology news, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 3,122 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.70, for a total value of $351,849.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $842,770.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Ganesh Moorthy sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.72, for a total value of $1,280,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,336 shares of company stock worth $2,684,160 over the last 90 days. 2.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Microchip Technology Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.