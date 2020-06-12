Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) Shares Purchased by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp lifted its stake in Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,321 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $2,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Microchip Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the first quarter worth $32,000. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Allred Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 42.0% in the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Microchip Technology in the 1st quarter worth $34,000.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on MCHP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Microchip Technology from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Vertical Group started coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.95.

Microchip Technology stock opened at $97.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.00 billion, a PE ratio of 43.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.61. Microchip Technology Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.15 and a 12 month high of $113.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Inc. will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.3675 per share. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 20th. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 28.38%.

In other Microchip Technology news, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 3,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.92, for a total value of $344,029.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,669,993.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,756 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.92, for a total transaction of $239,551.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,336 shares of company stock worth $2,684,160 over the last ninety days. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

Featured Story: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.