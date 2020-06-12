Michelle L. Basil Sells 687 Shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) Stock

Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) EVP Michelle L. Basil sold 687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.03, for a total value of $66,659.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE:HAE opened at $89.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 60.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $106.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.33. Haemonetics Co. has a 12-month low of $63.41 and a 12-month high of $140.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.04). Haemonetics had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 29.33%. The business had revenue of $238.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Haemonetics Co. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Haemonetics by 1.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,973,008 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $595,270,000 after buying an additional 62,148 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Haemonetics by 7.4% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,893,800 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $288,396,000 after buying an additional 199,000 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Haemonetics by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,122,311 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $243,853,000 after buying an additional 229,602 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Haemonetics by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 1,778,966 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $204,403,000 after purchasing an additional 62,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Haemonetics by 1.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,674,890 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $166,920,000 after purchasing an additional 22,624 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on HAE. CJS Securities upgraded Haemonetics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Raymond James lowered their price target on Haemonetics from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Haemonetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Haemonetics in a report on Friday, May 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $132.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Haemonetics from $148.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Haemonetics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.83.

Haemonetics Company Profile

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. The company operates through five segments: North America Plasma; Americas Blood Center and Hospital; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Japan. It offers automated plasma collection devices and related disposables, including NexSys PCS plasmapheresis system and PCS2 equipment and disposables, plasma collection containers, and intravenous solutions, as well as information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

