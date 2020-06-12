Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) Shares Down 7.2%

Shares of Michaels Companies Inc (NASDAQ:MIK) dropped 7.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $6.73 and last traded at $6.27, approximately 5,525,661 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 5% from the average daily volume of 5,268,571 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.75.
MIK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Michaels Companies from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of Michaels Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Michaels Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine cut shares of Michaels Companies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Michaels Companies from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.50.
The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.69. The firm has a market cap of $816.26 million, a P/E ratio of 4.78, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.62.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MIK. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Michaels Companies by 216.9% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,750 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 3,251 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in Michaels Companies by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 17,282 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 4,153 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Michaels Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Michaels Companies by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 76,328 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 4,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Michaels Companies by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,757 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 5,506 shares during the last quarter.
About Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK)
The Michaels Companies, Inc owns and operates arts and crafts specialty retail stores for Makers and do-it-yourself home decorators in North America. It operates Michaels stores that offer approximately 45,000 stock-keeping units (SKUs) in crafts, home decor and seasonal, framing, and paper crafting; and Aaron Brothers stores, which offer approximately 5,600 SKUs, including photo frames, a line of ready-made frames, art prints, framed art, art supplies, and custom framing services.
