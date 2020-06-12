Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) Shares Down 7.2%

Shares of Michaels Companies Inc (NASDAQ:MIK) dropped 7.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $6.73 and last traded at $6.27, approximately 5,525,661 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 5% from the average daily volume of 5,268,571 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.75.

MIK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Michaels Companies from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of Michaels Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Michaels Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine cut shares of Michaels Companies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Michaels Companies from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.50.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.69. The firm has a market cap of $816.26 million, a P/E ratio of 4.78, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.62.

Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.57). Michaels Companies had a negative return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 3.59%. The firm had revenue of $799.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Michaels Companies Inc will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MIK. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Michaels Companies by 216.9% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,750 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 3,251 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in Michaels Companies by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 17,282 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 4,153 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Michaels Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Michaels Companies by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 76,328 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 4,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Michaels Companies by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,757 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 5,506 shares during the last quarter.

About Michaels Companies

The Michaels Companies, Inc owns and operates arts and crafts specialty retail stores for Makers and do-it-yourself home decorators in North America. It operates Michaels stores that offer approximately 45,000 stock-keeping units (SKUs) in crafts, home decor and seasonal, framing, and paper crafting; and Aaron Brothers stores, which offer approximately 5,600 SKUs, including photo frames, a line of ready-made frames, art prints, framed art, art supplies, and custom framing services.

