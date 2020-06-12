MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Shares Sold by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lessened its position in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,422 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 1.8% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 41,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its position in MGM Resorts International by 6.0% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 14,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in MGM Resorts International by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in MGM Resorts International by 1.4% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 69,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the period. 74.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other MGM Resorts International news, insider Atif Rafiq bought 9,812 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.35 per share, with a total value of $150,614.20. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 18,573 shares in the company, valued at $285,095.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Keith A. Meister bought 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.80 per share, with a total value of $5,900,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 19,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $227,338.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 834,832 shares of company stock worth $10,178,535 over the last quarter. 5.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:MGM opened at $19.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.77. MGM Resorts International has a one year low of $5.90 and a one year high of $34.63.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.13). MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 0.81% and a net margin of 23.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post -3.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be given a $0.002 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.04%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is 1.30%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MGM. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $27.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Argus downgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Nomura Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MGM Resorts International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.33.

MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

