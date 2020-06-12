McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Stake Lessened by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC decreased its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 21.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $2,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,760,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,166,000 after acquiring an additional 114,261 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of McKesson by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,905,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,103,000 after purchasing an additional 65,330 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in McKesson by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,766,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,797,000 after purchasing an additional 487,887 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in McKesson by 60.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,211,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,122,000 after buying an additional 832,260 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in McKesson during the 4th quarter worth about $272,827,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Get McKesson alerts:

In other news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 5,488 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $878,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,823,520. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 2,358 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.91, for a total value of $344,055.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $607,715.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,126 shares of company stock valued at $2,449,874. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCK stock opened at $150.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.20. McKesson Co. has a twelve month low of $112.60 and a twelve month high of $172.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $27.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.57, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.85.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.10 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $58.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.60 billion. McKesson had a return on equity of 41.07% and a net margin of 0.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 14.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.97%.

MCK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $170.00 to $163.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of McKesson from $186.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of McKesson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $173.00 to $174.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Cfra cut their price objective on McKesson from $179.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.13.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

Further Reading: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.