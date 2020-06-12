MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni Sells 31,398 Shares

MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 31,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.91, for a total value of $2,132,238.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

MMS stock opened at $69.32 on Friday. MAXIMUS, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.42 and a 1-year high of $82.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The company has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.88.

Get MAXIMUS alerts:

MAXIMUS (NYSE:MMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The health services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $818.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $770.28 million. MAXIMUS had a return on equity of 17.09% and a net margin of 6.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MAXIMUS, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. MAXIMUS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.11%.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded MAXIMUS from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, MAXIMUS currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MMS. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MAXIMUS during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of MAXIMUS during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of MAXIMUS by 96.2% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,007 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of MAXIMUS during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of MAXIMUS during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

About MAXIMUS

MAXIMUS, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. The company's Health Services segment offers various BPS, appeals, and assessments for state, provincial, and national government programs, including Medicaid, Children's Health Insurance Program, Affordable Care Act, Health Insurance British Columbia, Health Assessment Advisory Service contract, and Preadmission Screening and Resident Reviews.

Featured Article: No Load Funds

Receive News & Ratings for MAXIMUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAXIMUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.