Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Stock Holdings Cut by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC cut its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 21.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 579,842 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 154,300 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology Group were worth $13,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alexandria Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group during the first quarter worth $1,486,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 71.8% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 14,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 6,187 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 2.7% during the first quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 154,554 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,498,000 after buying an additional 4,040 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 5.0% during the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 322,692 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,302,000 after buying an additional 15,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 32.7% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,032,472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $204,404,000 after buying an additional 2,227,948 shares in the last quarter. 91.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marvell Technology Group alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MRVL shares. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a report on Friday, March 6th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Marvell Technology Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Marvell Technology Group to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marvell Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Marvell Technology Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Marvell Technology Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.58.

In related news, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 20,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.13, for a total value of $518,833.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 33,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $850,725.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Dean E. Jr. Jarnac sold 6,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.34, for a total transaction of $173,756.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,207.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 82,462 shares of company stock valued at $2,268,041 in the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $34.17 on Friday. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of $16.45 and a 1 year high of $36.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.25 and a 200-day moving average of $25.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 1.08.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.04. Marvell Technology Group had a net margin of 55.66% and a return on equity of 2.82%. The company had revenue of $694.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $680.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. Marvell Technology Group’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Group Profile

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as preamplifiers; supports a variety of host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, and non-volatile memory express; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising SATA port multipliers, bridges, SATA, SAS, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.

Featured Article: Oversold

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL).

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.