Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) Short Interest Update

Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 27,070,000 shares, an increase of 12.4% from the May 14th total of 24,080,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,070,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days. Approximately 4.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPC. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. now owns 4,683 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 5,054 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 8,876 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Terril Brothers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.2% in the first quarter. Terril Brothers Inc. now owns 15,812 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 13.8% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 3,142 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. 74.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, April 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.62.

Shares of NYSE:MPC opened at $37.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 2.20. Marathon Petroleum has a 12 month low of $15.26 and a 12 month high of $69.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.30 and its 200 day moving average is $43.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $24.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.96 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 5.48% and a positive return on equity of 7.88%. The firm’s revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum will post -2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th were given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.22%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.96%.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

Featured Story: Buyback For Investors Defined

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.