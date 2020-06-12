Magic Software Enterprises Ltd (NASDAQ:MGIC) Short Interest Update

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd (NASDAQ:MGIC) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 18,300 shares, a growth of 12.3% from the May 14th total of 16,300 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in Magic Software Enterprises by 19.0% during the first quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 490,337 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,847,000 after acquiring an additional 78,119 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Magic Software Enterprises by 202.2% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,013 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685 shares in the last quarter. AXA increased its stake in Magic Software Enterprises by 153.9% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 123,830 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 75,053 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in Magic Software Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in Magic Software Enterprises by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 43,194 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 3,836 shares in the last quarter. 11.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MGIC shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Magic Software Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Magic Software Enterprises from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Magic Software Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine raised shares of Magic Software Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright cut shares of Magic Software Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.75.

NASDAQ:MGIC opened at $10.81 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.67. The firm has a market cap of $565.25 million, a P/E ratio of 40.04 and a beta of 0.92. Magic Software Enterprises has a 52-week low of $6.31 and a 52-week high of $12.39. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The software maker reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $85.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.65 million. Magic Software Enterprises had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 4.23%. Sell-side analysts expect that Magic Software Enterprises will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 8th. Magic Software Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

Magic Software Enterprises Company Profile

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, business process integration, vertical software solutions, and IT outsourcing software services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports a proprietary and none proprietary application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

