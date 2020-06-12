Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) PT Raised to $365.00 at Piper Sandler

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $360.00 to $365.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.46% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Friday, March 27th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Friday, February 21st. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $230.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Lululemon Athletica currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.79.

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU opened at $308.12 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica has a 1-year low of $128.85 and a 1-year high of $324.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.08 billion, a PE ratio of 62.37, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $259.52 and its 200-day moving average is $231.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The apparel retailer reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.01). Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 16.22% and a return on equity of 39.88%. The firm had revenue of $651.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $695.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 173,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total value of $24,997,277.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,852 shares in the company, valued at $554,842.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 89,455 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.58, for a total transaction of $20,000,348.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $861,230.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 657,427 shares of company stock worth $124,997,129 in the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LULU. Utah Retirement Systems raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 22,555 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $5,225,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,750 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 81,762 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $18,942,000 after buying an additional 9,353 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 27.5% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 88,685 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $20,546,000 after acquiring an additional 29,009 shares in the last quarter. 83.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

