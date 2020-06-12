Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Price Target Raised to $345.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) had its target price increased by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $225.00 to $345.00 in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.97% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on LULU. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $296.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen increased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $280.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co cut Lululemon Athletica to a “hold” rating and set a $275.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $245.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.79.

Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $308.12 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica has a twelve month low of $128.85 and a twelve month high of $324.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $259.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $231.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.22, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.06.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 11th. The apparel retailer reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.01). Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 39.88% and a net margin of 16.22%. The company had revenue of $651.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $695.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 173,544 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total value of $24,997,277.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $554,842.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 89,455 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.58, for a total transaction of $20,000,348.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $861,230.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 657,427 shares of company stock worth $124,997,129 in the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 200.0% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 150 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 52.5% in the first quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 154 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 1,044.4% in the first quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 206 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. 83.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

